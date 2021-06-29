COVID-19 testing site at Interstate Center in Bloomington to close

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A COVID-19 testing site in Bloomington will be closing due to a decrease in testing numbers.

The last day for testing at the Interstate Center will be July 31.

“The state has decided with the decreased testing numbers and site utilization, Bloomington will be closing its site indefinitely effective July 31, 2021. At this present time, the site will still be available to the public on the current schedule,” said Dr. Rossi of Reditus Labs.

More information on the coronavirus in McLean County can be found here.