COVID-19 tests limited in central Illinois; OSF Healthcare has less than 400

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare Chief Operation Officer Dr. Michael Cruz says hospital systems around the country are experiencing a lack of COVID-19 tests.

“The entire country is limited by the number of tests that are available. It’s a new virus, by it being new or novel, we don’t have the capability to do that, nobody does. So in the short period of time, creating 20 to 30 to 40 million test kits is a really hard task,” Dr. Cruz said.

Out of the 14 hospitals OSF Healthcare has within its system, there are less than 400 COVID-19 tests available for patients.

“OSF Healthcare has approximately 300-400 tests available for the entire system. The entire healthcare system, 14 hospitals have 300 or 400. So if we’re not careful about how we do that test, we will burn through that in one day,” Dr. Cruz said.

Dr. Cruz says every healthcare system in the country is in the same position.

“Every system is in the same position. You go to every large system or any large system in Chicago or St. Louis and you’ll have a certain access point because you’re limiting step is ‘where do you get that test done and who can actually do that test?'” Dr. Cruz said.