37 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tri-County area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are now 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County area, the Peoria City/County Health Department said Tuesday.

There are 15 confirmed cases in Peoria County, 15 in Tazewell County, and seven in Woodford County. Sixteen cases are awaiting test results at area hospitals.

Health administrator Monica Hendrickson said there are positive coronavirus cases among all age ranges in Peoria County specifically, except those under 29 years old and the 70-79 age group. Additionally, 53% of cases are male and 47% are female.

The first COVID-19 death in Peoria County was reported over the weekend, while the first Tazewell County case was confirmed Monday. In Peoria County, the person that died was identified as a 91-year-old man that lived at Bickford of Peoria, an assisted living facility. In Tazewell County, the person that died was a man in his 80s, who lived at Generations at Riverview, an East Peoria nursing home.

Additionally, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday said the Peoria area has one of the highest capacities for ICU beds. There are a total of 229 in the area, with 41.9% available.

This story will be updated.

