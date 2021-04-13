COVID-19 vaccination clinics for WIU, Spoon River College students

MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) – Students at Western Illinois University and Spoon River College will have the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccinations this week.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, the McDonough County Health Department, the Illinois National Guard and Western Illinois University are hosting the clinics. They will be held April 14 and April 15 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the WIU Student Recreation Center on the Macomb campus. The clinics are for students only.

WIU and SRC students must register here. WIU students at the Quad Cities campus are encouraged to visit the Rock Island Health Department’s website.

All participants must bring with them a signed consent form. An insurance card is not needed to participate in the vaccination clinic, but participants do have to show their WIU or SRC identification.

For more information, visit the McDonough County Health Department’s website.