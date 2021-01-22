COVID-19 vaccine distributed to individuals in EP!C residential program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A local partnership leads to individuals within EP!C’s residential program receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

EP!C assists those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Leaders say about 90% of individuals in EP!C’s residential program were vaccinated. This was made possible through a partnership with the Peoria County Health Department.

“The fact that the health department secured doses for us really shows what it means to our community to have everybody vaccinated and that this is a population to them that is important, and that’s very heartening for us,” said Ashley Schreck, Director of Marketing for EP!C.

David Friend, who was vaccinated on Friday, says he was excited about the opportunity.

“Just glad to have it, to be able to do more things. I just wish coronavirus was all over with,” Friend said.

Staff at EP!C say the vaccinations allow them to reassess which in-person programs they can reopen.