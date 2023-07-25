BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A stretch of Interstate 74 through McLean County has reopened after being closed for several hours as troopers with the Illinois State Police work to clear several cows off the road.

According to the Illinois State Police, a semi-tractor-trailer overturned on I-74 at about 6:20 p.m. near milepost 135. That’s near the Main Street exit in Bloomington. The vehicle overturned and about 20 to 30 cattle got loose and were in the median of the interstate.

Traffic in both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-74 was diverted onto U.S. Route 51.

No injuries were reported, the state police said. No further information was immediately available.