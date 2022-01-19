Coyotes spotted in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Normal, residents are reporting coyote sightings around town, prompting the town to post a safety reminder.

On Facebook, Town Parks and Rec staff posted community members should never leave small animals outside, unattended especially at night.

To deter coyotes from coming into your yard, the post said to keep the amount of food for other animals (birds, dogs, etc) to a minimum.

Doug Damery, the parks and rec director for the town of Normal said while they’re not wild animal experts, they’ve been receiving calls from concerned citizens about the small dog-like creatures.

“That’s really what they’re looking for is prey, that’s small enough they can handle. Coyotes aren’t generally really big so they aren’t looking for large prey, they’re really not a huge threat to human life, but obviously they can be scary,” Damery said.

He said the parks and rec department are not animal experts and anyone that has a coyote problem should contact an animal relocator.