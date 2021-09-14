Craft 309 reopens in downtown Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Craft 309 Kitchen and Bar in downtown Peoria is now back open.

It first opened in 2020, a few weeks before the pandemic. Then, was forced to close its doors. Now, general manager Jaimie Lowe said staff is excited to re-open.

She said Craft 309 offers more than 30 craft beers on tap and a menu with options for everyone. Lowe hopes the business becomes a new spot for people in the area.

“We want to breathe life back into the downtown,” said Lowe. “I feel like that’s our ultimate goal because we’re community-driven and that’s what we really want to push.”

She said there is a grand opening and ribbon-cutting later this month.

Craft 309 is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Lowe said people can also rent the space and book rooms for private parties.

