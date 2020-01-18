Craft-cannabis growers attempting to open new facility

PEORIA, Ill. — Four business partners want to open a craft-marijuana growing facility in South Peoria. They hope to call this business The Grow Trust.

Brian Montgomery, vice president of The Grow Trust, said he never thought the legalization of recreational marijuana would happen here. Now he is adamant about taking advantage of this opportunity.

Montgomery said his team prefers cultivation because they will have more control over the product. He adds that he is excited to be a part of the change and historical time.

When we first saw it your mind went a million places about recreational marijuana just didn’t seem normal didn’t think illinois would be the next place to do it. Brian Montgomery, The Grow Trust Vice President

If approved for a license, The Grow Trust craft-growing facility could create 15 jobs and more over time.

For more details, you can attend the upcoming informational meeting and job fair. It is on Feb. 8 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washington Carver Community Center in Peoria.