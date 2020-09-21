Craft fair raises money for Bartonville firefighters

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A local craft fair supporting first-responders who put their lives on the line for zero pay.

On Sunday, Bartonville hosted a craft fair to give back to local firefighters, who could use the extra funding. Vendors showed off their crafts, jewelry and TupperWare all available for patrons to purchase for a good cause.

All proceeds from the event supported the Bartonville Volunteer Fire Department, who don’t receive much funding.

Samantha Sandford the event organizer is married to a volunteer firefighter and said the department could really use the funds, especially after their fish fry was canceled due to COVID-19.

“They don’t really get the funding that they should,” Sandford said. “This can be used for maintenance, new gear for everybody, just about anything up there.”

Sandford said it was the first event she’s ever hosted and is overwhelmed with the amount of support people showed. She hopes to make the event an annual fundraiser for the department.

