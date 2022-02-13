NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In the Barrel Room at Destihl Brewery in Normal, 18 vendors set up shop for the Love Local Makers Market Sunday afternoon.

The Event Specialist at Destihl, Amanda Elston, said the market not only supports the vendors, it brings more foot traffic to the brewery.

“This market kind of brings them out, and gets to showcase what we do, outside of just beer,” she said.

Customers could walk throughout the market with mimosas or any of Destihl’s craft beers.

“We have the space, we want to provide local vendors the opportunity to showcase their work, get their names out there and sell their product,” Elston said.

Plenty of vendors, all selling handmade items, prepared last minute Valentine’s Day gifts.

“Of course, all the trendy items for holidays, Vendor Pamela Johnson said. “And then custom orders, I always love to take.”

Johnson, owner of This Week With Pamela, said events like the Love Local Makers Market are vital to a small business success.

“These pop-up events are super important,” she said. “This is where I meet so many people and this is where I get to see a face to a name, and they get to know who ‘This Week with Pamela’ is.”

And vendor Marissa Carter, owner of Handmade by MC, said despite the cold weather, the community showed up in full force to spread the love.

“The snow hasn’t deterred anybody,” Carter said.

Elston said Destihl is always looking for new vendors, and if you are interested, reach out to the brewery on its Facebook page.