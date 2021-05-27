Dr. Craig Smock selected as new superintendent of Morton District 709

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton District 709 has chosen its new superintendent just days after outgoing Superintendent Dr. Jeff Hill announced his retirement.

Dr. Craig Smock, 52, of Tremont will be the next superintendent. He has been the district’s assistant superintendent for the last 14 years.

“As a result of Dr. Hill’s retirement, we are pleased to announce that Dr. Craig Smock has accepted the position as superintendent for District 709,” said Morton School Board President Jeff Schmidgall. “Dr. Smock brings tremendous experience over the course of his career as a teacher and administrator. He is a proven leader within District 709 as assistant superintendent, which will enable him to hit the ground running in the superintendent role.”

His responsibilities included general educational oversight of six facilities to human resources, payroll, enrollment and residency, legal compliance, teacher mentoring, and professional development.

In 2020, he was the hands-on coordinator regarding the district’s COVID-19 response.

Smock was also principal at Pekin Community High School, at Peoria Heights High School, and at Bradford High School, all before arriving at Morton in 2007.

“I’m looking forward to [the promotion],” said Smock. “It’s just very humbling to even think about leading a great district like Morton… I wanted my kids to be a part of that long before I started working here.”

Smock will succeed Hill at the end of the 2021-22 school year.