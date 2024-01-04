WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A staple in Pekin is expanding and now open in Washington.

Cranwill’s Bar & Grill has opened its doors and is located right on Washington Street. Thursday the location had its open house.

The iconic drive-in restaurant in Pekin is known for its root beer, hot dogs, and chili dogs. The restaurant in Washington will offer all the famous food from the drive-in and even more. You’ll see items like steak, fried shrimp, salmon, fried chicken, and more. Plus, there’s a bar, eleven TVs, and several beers on tap for customers to enjoy.

After being open for over 50 years, the owner Tony LaHood, says he’s excited to have a second location in Washington. “We had a great open house. We probably had 100 people through the door today we’ve been that busy.”

He goes on to say, “Washington has welcomed us in. They’ve really welcomed us with open arms.”

LaHood says he’s even seen familiar faces come through. “A lot of my regular customers in Pekin have already been in today, it’s great to see them.”

Cranwill’s Bar & Grill is open seven days a week. LaHood says the restaurant plans to start serving breakfast items on Wednesdays at 7 a.m. starting next week.