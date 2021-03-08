Cranwill’s Drive-In in Pekin opens for the season

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – One of Pekin’s signature restaurants is back in business. Monday, Cranwill’s Drive-In opened its doors for the 2021 season.

The restaurant is known for serving food like hot dogs, burgers, and their famous root beer.

Last year, Cranwill’s took on different leadership but the current owner says people should not expect any changes.

Customers at the restaurant on Monday said they are excited to enjoy their favorite classics.

“The onion rings, the mini banana splits, the tenderloins, coleslaw, potato salad, everything I love,” said one customer, Lori Friend.

Cranwill’s originally started as an A&W restaurant in 1940, but that name was dropped in 2002.

The restaurant is currently open from 10:30 A.M until 8 P.M.