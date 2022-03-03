PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A favorite Central Illinois drive-in officially opened for the season Thursday morning in Pekin.

Cranwill’s Rootbeer Stand/Drive-In served up its locally famous, homemade root beer to many thirsty customers Thursday for lunch.

Since 1969, the locally-owned restaurant has served burgers, hot dogs, and ice cream and has become a spring and summer favorite for Central Illinoisans.

Tony LaHood has owned the restaurant for two years and said he wouldn’t be able to stay open without the support of community members.

“We had a lot of drive-thru [orders] coming through. Business has been good for the first day [with] a lot of cars in the lot,” LaHood said. “[The] community is great to us. They stop by and they support us every year. They do a great job. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Kris Lietz has worked for both owners of Cranwill’s for more than 30 years. She said seeing the customers come in every spring and summer makes the job fun.

“We love seeing the same support that we get from the community, all over. We don’t just get it from Pekin, people travel to come and see us,” Lietz said.

Cranwill’s is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. They offer inside dining, car-side service, and have a drive-thru.