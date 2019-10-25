Crash at intersection of University and War Memorial involving AMT vehicle

PEORIA, Ill. — A total of six people were taken to local hospitals after a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of University and War Memorial around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

AMT CEO Andrew Rand tells WMBD three AMT drivers, as well as three others involved in the crash, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Southbound lanes of University are closed. Southbound traffic was rerouted, though opened around 5:15.

AMT officials said no one suffered critical injuries.

“Thankfully there are no critical injuries and we are focused on getting everyone taken care of right now,” AMT Community Resource Manager Josh Bradshaw said.”

UPDATE: AMT Community Resource Manager Josh Bradshaw said says everyone taken to the hospital has been checked and there were no injuries.

“Everyone got checked out and we are grateful there were no injuries. There was not a patient on board at the time. We appreciate the effort of the Peoria police and fire departments in helping us get everyone cared for right away,” Bradshaw said.