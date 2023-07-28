PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A section of Illinois Avenue is closed as utility crews clean up and remove downed power lines which were struck by a semi-tractor trailer on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. when the driver of the semi tried to get onto Illinois from the parking lot near Gebby’s and struck the power lines, said Peoria Heights Interim Fire Chief Matthew Schadt.

That started a chain reaction where a utility pole fell on an unoccupied car. The transformer fell and broke open, spilling battery acid onto the ground. Members of the Peoria Heights Fire Department got the matter under control but that stretch of road is expected to be closed for a while as Ameren Illinois crews work to cut lines and restore power, Schadt said.

Mark Davis, the owner of the unoccupied Malibu that got smashed by the transformer said he heard a boom that he thought was the construction next door and came out to see his car hit by the pole/transformer.

Across Illinois, Super Liquors closed its doors early due to the outage.