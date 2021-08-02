Crash closes down part of Springfield Road Monday morning

UPDATE: One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Springfield Road.

Officials say the name of the victim will not be released pending notification of the family.

More details will be released from the Tazewell County Coroner.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

The intersection of Springfield Road and Queenwood Road has been reopened.

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) A portion of Springfield Road outside of Morton will be closed for several hours Monday morning.

At this time, WMBD is working to learn more details about what happened on Springfield Road near Queenwood Road.

We will have updates when more information becomes available.