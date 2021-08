CHICAGO — Illinois health officials confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in Illinois in 2021 as a Cook County resident in his 80s tested positive for the virus after becoming ill in mid-June.

“West Nile virus is something we see every year in Illinois and it is important that people take steps to prevent mosquito bites and the viruses they carry by wearing insect repellent and getting rid of standing water around their homes,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.