EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (UPDATE) — Muller Road has reopened after a crash temporarily closed the road from N. Pleasant Hill Road to Patterson Drive, officials confirmed.

Muller Road is closed from N. Pleasant Hill Road to Patterson Drive after a vehicle flipped over on its side Monday morning, East Peoria police confirmed.

Tazewell County Sheriff’s deputies and East Peoria police were at the scene of the crash. The condition of the driver is currently unknown.

