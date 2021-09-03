Crash closes N. Allen Road from Townline to Route 6

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials reported a crash has closed traffic at N. Allen Road from W. Townline Road to Route 6.

Officials said the area is closed in both directions. Drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes.

A WMBD crew is at the scene of the crash and working to confirm more details at this time.

A photo of the crash reveals a rollover with multiple emergency vehicles at the scene. An unknown substance has spilled onto the road.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.