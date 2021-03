A close-up photo of police lights by night

UPDATE (9:00 p.m.): Emergency Vehicles have cleared the accident, and traffic has returned to normal.

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Part of I-74 was closed due to a rollover crash Friday, March 5.

According to Peoria County Authorities, both East and Westbound lanes of I-74 are blocked near mile marker 75 due to a rollover crash.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.