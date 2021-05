ST. DAVID, Ill. (WMBD) — At least one crash has closed Route 100 near St. David in Fulton County.

A post on the Fulton County ESDA page said the highway is shut down from west of Route 78 to Wright Road west of Bryant. Authorities said this will likely be a lengthy closure.

The crash reportedly caused downed power lines.

WMBD has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story when more information is available.