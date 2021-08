PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash on War Memorial Drive and Prospect Avenue in Peoria blocked the intersection Thursday morning.

According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman, one car rolled over, and a female was trapped inside. The department used the jaws of life to get her out and she was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Another vehicle had damage to the front right side and the driver was evaluated at the scene and released.

Peoria Police are still investigating the crash.