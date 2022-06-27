LASALLE COUNTY (WMBD) — Several people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Freedom Township. One of the victims was life-flighted.

Just before 1:00 p.m., LaSalle County Deputies responded to a call for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. 14th Rd. and N. 42nd.

Officials said 20-year-old Haley Rogers was going eastbound on E. 14th Rd. when she did not stop at a stop sign. The driver of another vehicle crossed the intersection, 78-year-old Constance Miller could not avoid hitting Rogers’ car, hitting the passenger side.

The back passenger in Rogers’ car, 20-year-old Vanessa Pyle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the front passenger, 20-year-old Garrett Scott, was life-flighted to an area hospital with possible light-threatening injuries.

Miller’s car caught fire following the crash, which first responders quickly put out while bystanders helped get her out of the vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Rogers was cited with disobeying a stop sign, failure to yield or stop at an intersection, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Rogers was released with a notice to appear.