Crash in London Mills sends 1 to hospital Tuesday evening

LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries following a car crash in London Mills Tuesday evening.

According to the Illinois State Police, Ann L. Brooks, 55, of London Mills, was driving eastbound on Rt. 116 at the intersection with 2nd Street in London Mills. Brett Z. Mason, 60, of Lewiston, was traveling eastbound behind her in the same area.

Brooks signaled and attempted to complete a left turn northbound onto 2nd Street when Mason attempted to pass her vehicle but struck it as it was completing the turn.

Mason was uninjured, but Brooks was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Mason was issued citations for improper passing and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.