PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A crash at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Central Avenue led to the road being shut down.

A Peoria Heights Fire Department Facebook post confirms crews were on scene for an accident with injury and entrapment.

The road has since been reopened. Two people were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The Peoria Heights Fire Department is also reminding drivers to slow down and move over when crews are on the road.