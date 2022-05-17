PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash involving a Peoria Public Schools bus happened Tuesday morning on the corner of Caroline and Monroe in Peoria.

The crash closed Caroline at Monroe, but the road has since reopened.

According to the Peoria Police Department, officers were called to the crash at about 8:20 a.m. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said seven or eight children were on board.

Two children were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Roth said there is “no word” on how the crash happened or who was at fault. The ages of the children have also not been released.

A PPS spokesperson said transportation staff is heading to the scene of the crash to get more details.

WMBD has a crew on scene, and this story will be updated as more information comes in.