Crash on Galena Road kills one person

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash on Galena Road early Saturday morning killed one person.

Illinois State Police said a two-car traffic crash occurred at about 3:10 a.m on Aug. 7 on Illinois Route 29 and E. Riverview Court in Peoria County.

The crash involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle, who collided head-on with each other.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital. The condition of the driver of the passenger vehicle is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.