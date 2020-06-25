Crash on I-74 WB at War Memorial Exit

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department and Emergency Medical Paramedics responded to a crash Thursday in the wooded ravine off I-74.

Authorities said the crash occurred at 8:24 a.m. The vehicle was reportedly engulfed in flames as emergency services arrived at the scene. After suddenly exiting the roadway, the driver struck an electrical box and the vehicle started to catch fire.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle through the sunroof before first responders arrived. Fire crews were able to extinguish the vehicle fire and Advanced Medical Transport treated the driver before taking her to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

