UPDATE: Peoria Police release more information on deadly crash at Jefferson Avenue and Bryan Street

UPDATE (8:20 P.M.) — Peoria Police have released more information about a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of SW Jefferson Avenue and Bryan Street Friday.

According to a Peoria Police Press release, police responded to the crash at approximately 5:35 p.m. One of the vehicles had one occupant, and the other had two occupants.

The driver of the first vehicle was in critical condition and was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

The occupants of the second vehicle received what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, and were also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Peoria Police, Fire, and AMT all responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Peoria Police Department Traffic Unit.

The name of the deceased will be released at a later time by the Peoria County Coroner.

