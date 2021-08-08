Crash on Radnor Road injures one person

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics were called to a crash on Radnor Road and Route 6 on Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m.

First responders found one vehicle on its top on Radnor Road. One person was in the vehicle that was injured and needed to be extracted from the vehicle.

The vehicle was reportedly traveling northbound on Rt. 6 when it left the roadway and careened over the bridge on Rt. 6 coming to a rest on its top on Radnor Rd.

The crews on scene were able to get inside the car from the driver’s side door. The patient was found in the driver’s side seat and was quickly taken out of the car.

The patient was fully immobilized with a C-collar, backboard, and straps. The patient was given to AMT paramedics, who transported them to a local hospital, with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.