Crash results in 1 car on fire, 3 sent to the hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A T-bone style collision at the intersection of Adams and Spalding in downtown Peoria left one car fully engulfed in flames and another down an embankment.

Prior to the Peoria Fire Department arriving, three patients exited both vehicles. Firefighters extinguished the fire while paramedics gave medical care to all three patients, who were later transported to a local hospital with what is expected to be non-life threatening injuries.

The Peoria Police Department is investigating.

