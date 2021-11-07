Crash Saturday night leaves one person dead, two in the hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Saturday night.
At 11:32 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, Peoria Police responded to the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Sheridan Road for a two-vehicle crash.
The driver from one of the vehicles, a small sedan, was ejected from their car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger from that same vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the other car, a small SUV, was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other occupants in the car.
The accident occurred at a busy intersection in the form of a T-bone accident and both vehicles were severely damaged.
Peoria Police Department Traffic Officers are investigating the incident.
This story will be updated when more information is available.