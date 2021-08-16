One woman dead after 2-vehicle crash on Route 24

UPDATE — At about 4:24 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, Peoria Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the corner of SW Washington and Edmund St.

Three individuals were transported to a local hospital via ambulance. Two were transported with serious injuries, and one with minor injuries.

A fourth person, an adult female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peoria Fire, AMY, and the Peoria County Coroner were on the scene. An investigation is currently on-going.

Route 24 is now fully open for traffic in all directions.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officials are investigating a crash that shut down part of Route 24 early Monday morning.

Police have shut down both lanes along Route 24 and Chicago for the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to take a different route.

This story will be updated.