PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria officials said a crash has temporarily closed the southbound lanes of Route 6 from War Memorial Drive Wednesday.

In the meantime, drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route.

Officials have not released any information on the nature of the crash. They have also not confirmed the condition of the driver or how many other drivers were involved in the crash.

WMBD will update this story as more information becomes available.