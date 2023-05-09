CHICAGO (WMBD)– The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved disaster declarations in Crawford and Fulton for severe weather that impacted Central Illinois on March 31 and April 4.

Residents and businesses will now be able to apply for low-interest loans for damages not covered by insurance.

Homeowners can apply for up to $200,000 in low-interest loans to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate.

Homeowners or renters can apply for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Businesses and not-for-profits can borrow up to $2 million for physical damages.

“The survivors of the March 31 and April 4 severe weather in Illinois deserve all of our available resources to recover and rebuild,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to the leadership from our team at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security, Fulton County ESDA, Fulton County EMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration, families and residents can now apply for low-interest loans for damages—one of the many ways we are providing financial relief during this time of tragedy and uncertainty. My thoughts are with all of the Illinoisans who were affected by these devastating storms—and please know the State of Illinois stands with you and is here to support you in your recovery efforts.”

Applications can be filled at the Lincoln Trail College Student Union Room 211 starting at 11 a.m. on May 10 and at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both centers will close permanently by 4 p.m. on May 24.

Four people were killed during this severe weather and several properties were damaged or destroyed.