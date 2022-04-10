METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Metamora Park District held its first Easter egg hunt at the Black Patridge Park.

The park district’s director, Katie Garber, said they wanted to do something for the community.

“We just wanted to bring something new to the community. We thought it’ll be fun to get people out here, roaming around and finding eggs. We like people to come to see our park because it’s a beautiful park,” said Garber.

She said kids ages two to ten were able to pick up more than seven thousand candy-filled eggs scattered around the park.

Free Easter baskets were given out to those who found a golden egg.

A local man in attendance, Michael Rennie, said it was also his great-granddaughter’s first Easter egg hunt.

“[We] made a big deal out of it. It was her first major Easter egg hunt, had a ball, very good turnout, and very friendly people,” said Michael Rennie.

Rennie said he wants to bring more of his great-grandchildren to the egg hunt and create more lasting memories.

“Going to have another little girl that is turning two next year, so she’ll be able to make it,” said Rennie.

Leaders at the park district said they are hoping to continue this event every year.