PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the oldest clubs in the nation is moving after 23 years at its Twin Towers location in Peoria.

The Creve Coeur Club starting a new journey at the River Station Building on southwest Water Street. With a previous capacity of 210 people, the new building will allow them a capacity of 300 or more.

The club hopes this move brings in new members and attracts young professionals.

Leaders of the club said the goal is to have a soft opening in March.