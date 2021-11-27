Creve Coeur community come together to remember the life of Madelynn McCain

CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday night, the Creve Coeur community came together for a candle light vigil, to honor the life of Madelynn McCain, who died Wednesday morning in a house fire.

Madelynn’s Mother Margaret described Madelynn as her whole world, who would light up a room, and make others happy, anywhere she went.

She said her daughter was a smart kid, who had just gotten straight A’s in school. She added, she’s thankful to the community for their support at the vigil.

“This town is phenomenal, I’ve never had something like this before in my life, so I’m just happy everybody came, lots of people came and I love it, and I’m thankful, you people are amazing,” said Margaret McCain.

Family of Madelynn also said they thank the Creve Coeur first responders for their assistance and hospitality after the fire.

There will be a silent auction & chili supper at the Creve Coeur VFW Building on January 29, at 3 P.M. with proceeds going to the McCain family.

Creve Coeur Police Department have released a list of items that would help the family, on their Facebook page.

A GoFundMe has also been established to benefit the family.