Creve Coeur holds remembrance ceremony for 80th anniversary for Pearl Harbor Attack

CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — At noon Tuesday, the village of Creve Coeur held its annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial.

“We want to make sure that something we can make everyone aware of, that it happened, and that history doesn’t get forgotten,” said Creve Coeur Mayor Fred Lang.

After an opening greeting. The mayor spoke on the importance of this day.

“We always want to make sure that we can show our appreciation to our veterans of past and current,” said Lang.

There was also a gun salute and veterans placed a wreath on the veteran’s memorial. Playing taps finished the event.

Alfred W. Burnett, who participated in the ceremony’s honor guard and is a Vietnam veteran, has ties to the attack 80 years ago.

“And I did have an uncle that was at Pearl Harbor when it got bombed. He made it out and made it back all right., but it’s a big thing,” said Burnett.

Students from Parkview Middle School attended and even provided the drums for the event. Burnett said that he appreciates them being involved in the remembrance ceremony.

“That’s super because they’ll remember the day and everything. They’ll know what it’s about. Teaching history. And history should never die. History’s our past, if we forget the past, we have nothing to look forward too.” said Burnett.