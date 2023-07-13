MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — A Creve Coeur man is dead after being pinned between a semi and a building at Mackinaw Valley Powder Coating in Mackinaw at approximately 5:07 a.m.

According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 42-year-old Bradley Willis Jr. was pinned to the building for a matter of seconds. When EMS arrived, he was unpinned and lying inside the building.

Harwood confirmed that Willis was an employee at Mackinaw Valley Powder Coating.

Willis was transported to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was conscious but in critical condition. While receiving treatment, his health rapidly declined, and he was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m.

The autopsy shows he suffered multiple blunt-force crush injuries and suffered severe irreversible internal bleeding.

This incident remains under investigation.

