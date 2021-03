CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — The Creve Coeur Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man they say is wanted for aggravated battery of a senior citizen and domestic battery.

Steven A. Keith, 23, is approximately 5’6″ and weighs 120 lbs.

The department warns the public not to approach him on their own, but to contact the police in whatever jurisdiction they are in to find him.

The Creve Coeur Police Department can be reached at: 309-699-9511.