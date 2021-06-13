Creve Coeur PD investigates shots fired at Club Cabaret

CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — A shooting at Club Cabaret in Creve Coeur sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

According to the Creve Coeur Police Department, officers were called to Club Cabaret at about 1 in the morning because of complaints towards overflow parking onto adjacent properties.

Officers were speaking to management inside when they heard multiple gunshots being fired in the parking lot.

Two victims of gunshot wounds were found and transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Illinois State Police Zone 4 and Crime Scene Services will be completing the investigation. Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Creve Coeur Police Department at (309) 699-9511.