CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — After six years as the Chief of Police in Crece Coeur, Dale King is stepping down.

King made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

“I grew up in Creve Coeur, and still love this town, and the people in it (most of them anyway). I have always tried to listen to the complaints of the public, and come to a reasonable resolution, but that doesn’t always mean people are going to be happy with my decisions, but I think most will look back and at least feel as if they were treated fairly, and their concerns addressed,” King said.

Justin Egan, the current deputy chief, will take over for King.