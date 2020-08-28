Creve Coeur property owner says boxing trainers violate leasing agreement, tenants on notice for eviction

CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — Bryan Plfederer transformed his Creve Coeur warehouse into a boxing ring. His vision is to keep kids on the right track by providing an outlet like boxing.

“There is nowhere for kids to go but sit at home and play video games or run the streets with people they shouldn’t be around,” Pflederer said.

However, his efforts might come to a halt since the property owner gave him an eviction notice.

John Dennis of JoNiDen, LLC, owns the warehouse on 501 Pekin Ave. in Creve Coeur, Illinois. Dennis and Pflederer signed a commercial leasing agreement April 13 allowing him to rent the warehouse. Dennis said they agreed the space would solely be used for construction.

On Aug. 22, Dennis wrote in a statement that police officers were at the warehouse for a disturbance call. He said the police stopped the event and asked everyone to leave.

That night, the tenants hosted Peoria Fight Club for a sparing match. Pflederer said it was one time, adding he wanted to get behind the group’s “Gloves Up, Guns Down” movement.

Dennis grew concerned after learning about the transformed facility and the fighting matches. He is now asking all the tenants to vacate the premises by Sept. 11.

Pflederer said his main purpose is to teach children how to respect others and help them stay out of trouble.

Jaxon Ralph participates in the boxing training. He said without it he does not know what he would do.

“I love this place,” Ralph said.

Tony Folkers, one of the trainers said he loves working with the kids, adding boxing and passing down his knowledge is the best of both worlds. He hopes that all involved can impact each of the kids to make good choices.

“At the end of the day it’s going to be how much we can impact them to help deter their bad decisions,” Folkers said.

The Creve Coeur village board wrote in a statement that they are committed to the community’s youth.

When done legally, we are welcoming to any business or activity that will enrich the community and provide outlets for our youth. Statement from the Village of Creve Coeur

Village leaders said the warehouse is not zoned or set up for any type of business other than storage. Adding, any time a building changes the business conducted, it requires a business registration to confirm the zoning is appropriate. A building inspection and life safety inspection must also be carried out.

Pflederer said if the village is really committed to you they need to step up and help out. He also said he has no plans to leave the building as of now.

