Creve Couer family’s home damaged; community shows support

CREVE COUER, Ill. (WMBD) — After unexpected storms last month damaged a Tazewell County family’s home, neighbors in the area are coming together to assist them.

Zach Langloss said he and his family were doing some renovations to their roof when unexpected storms blew the tarp off the top of the home, exposing the inside to wind and heavy rain water. He said the tarp was meant to only withstand light rain or early morning dew.

Langloss says his home was flooded and the rain water caused the roof to cave. Water got inside the insulation causing mold to form. The family’s kitchen stove was also damaged.

Once news of the extensive damage reached the community, many decided to help out. A friend of the family started a GoFundMe that currently has raised more than $2,000. Langloss said he’s thankful to each and everyone who donated.

“Its overwhelming. I am one that doesn’t ask for help to easily,” Langloss said. “So it’s nice for someone to say you need help whether you asked for it or not.”

Langloss said his family was staying at a hotel and that he is continuing work on the damaged home. He and his wife are thankful their two kids and dog were not hurt in the storms.