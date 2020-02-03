Creve Couer Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects

CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — The Creve Coeur Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two people considered armed and dangerous in connection to a robbery.

The CCPD said they robbed Blondie’s Video Gaming Parlor at 629 S Main St., at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday. They reportedly displayed a handgun and physically assaulted the employee.

One suspect wore a fake mustache and another wore a mask. They left on foot toward Homewood Ave.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the CCPD at (309) 699-9511.