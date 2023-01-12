CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD)– Creve Coeur is feeling the effects of the opiate crisis hard as it has been adapting to a surge of overdoses.

According to the Creve Coeur Fire Dept. Facebook, they have administered 80 mg of Narcan in 60 hours to prevent death from opiate overdose. For reference, a single dose of Narcan is between 2-4 mg.

The Creve Coeur Fire Dept. believes there is a bad batch in the area.

Please if you or someone you know uses, let them know. We are finding it isn’t just the typical heroin, that is being used in these overdoses. It seems fentanyl is being cut into other substances like cocaine. Ideally , please just don’t drugs. But realistically, drug abuse is an epidemic. It’s all around us, whether you acknowledge it or not. Creve Coeur Fire Department

They also encourage anyone using opiates to always have Narcan ready, never use opiates alone, and be ready to call 911 if you notice something wrong.