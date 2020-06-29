Crews battle business fire in Morton

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Morton business is destroyed after a massive fire.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday crews were called to One Source Equipment Rentals on Detroit Avenue. In all five departments responded to the fire.

“The fire was seen by someone passing by, obviously we’re pretty close to the interstate here so it was pretty easily seen but by the time we got here the building was fully involved with fire out of the roof.” Morton Fire Chief Joe Kelly

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected